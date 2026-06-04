SK Hynix seeks US ADR listing that could raise $14B

SK Hynix to double wafer capacity

This listing is all about attracting US institutional investors and tapping into the booming demand for advanced semiconductors, especially those powering AI data centers.

SK Hynix's high-bandwidth memory chips are seeing strong demand (with prices holding up), and NVIDIA is snapping up their low-power LPDDR chips for its new Vera Rubin AI platform.

To keep pace, SK Hynix plans to double its chip wafer capacity over the next five years and ramp up spending.