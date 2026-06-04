SK Hynix seeks US ADR listing that could raise $14B
SK Hynix, a major South Korean memory-chip maker, is gearing up for a US stock listing that could raise as much as $14 billion.
The company's confidential filing has already received "tremendously positive" feedback, and while the plan is to launch American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) by 2026, the exact timing and size are still being worked out with US regulators.
SK Hynix to double wafer capacity
This listing is all about attracting US institutional investors and tapping into the booming demand for advanced semiconductors, especially those powering AI data centers.
SK Hynix's high-bandwidth memory chips are seeing strong demand (with prices holding up), and NVIDIA is snapping up their low-power LPDDR chips for its new Vera Rubin AI platform.
To keep pace, SK Hynix plans to double its chip wafer capacity over the next five years and ramp up spending.