SK Hynix to invest $38B in AI memory chip expansion

The tech giant has earmarked 35.2 trillion won for the Yongin fab, "Y2," and 19.1 trillion won for Cheongju's facility, "M17."

The Yongin plant will be a production base for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), with construction starting in July 2027 and its first cleanroom opening in June 2029.

Meanwhile, the Cheongju facility will manufacture NAND memory, with work commencing in February 2027 and its first cleanroom expected to open in December 2028.