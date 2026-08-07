SK Hynix to invest $38B in AI memory chip expansion
What's the story
SK Hynix, a leading South Korean semiconductor manufacturer, has announced a massive investment of 54 trillion Korean won ($38.1 billion) to set up two new memory chip production facilities. The move comes as demand for these essential components continues to rise, particularly in the AI sector. One of the plants will be located in Yongin and is dubbed "Y2," while the other facility will be in Cheongju and is called "M17."
Facility details
Details of the 2 new plants
The tech giant has earmarked 35.2 trillion won for the Yongin fab, "Y2," and 19.1 trillion won for Cheongju's facility, "M17."
The Yongin plant will be a production base for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), with construction starting in July 2027 and its first cleanroom opening in June 2029.
Meanwhile, the Cheongju facility will manufacture NAND memory, with work commencing in February 2027 and its first cleanroom expected to open in December 2028.
Strategic expansion
Investment aimed at future growth beyond 2029
The investment comes as SK Hynix faces stiff competition from Samsung, which regained its top position in the DRAM market in Q2 2026.
Neil Shah, vice president of research and co-founder of Counterpoint Research, said this has prompted SK Hynix to invest more capital expenditure (capex) for expansion.
He added that while this won't impact output in the short term, it is aimed at future growth beyond 2029.
Long-term vision
'Technological competitiveness alone is not enough'
The Yongin "Y2" plant is the second of four fabs SK Hynix has planned in the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster. The company said it will serve as a production base for DRAM.
As per a press release, SK Hynix said "technological competitiveness alone is not enough" in the AI era, adding that "the ability to supply the required volume at the exact moment customers need it is the ultimate competitive advantage."