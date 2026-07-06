SK Hynix to list on Nasdaq with $29 billion offering Business Jul 06, 2026

SK Hynix, one of South Korea's biggest chip makers, is set to debut on the Nasdaq on July 10 with a massive $29 billion listing.

This move makes it way easier for US investors to buy in: no more dealing with awkward trading hours or hard-to-find shares.

It's all happening as demand for memory chips powering AI tech is exploding.