SK Hynix to list on Nasdaq with $29 billion offering
Business
SK Hynix, one of South Korea's biggest chip makers, is set to debut on the Nasdaq on July 10 with a massive $29 billion listing.
This move makes it way easier for US investors to buy in: no more dealing with awkward trading hours or hard-to-find shares.
It's all happening as demand for memory chips powering AI tech is exploding.
SK Hynix seeks bigger AI role
The timing couldn't be better: AI chips are hot, and companies like Micron have seen their stock soar (up 242% this year).
Daniel Morgan from Synovus Trust even called SK Hynix's move perfect given the current hype around semiconductors.
By joining Nasdaq, SK Hynix hopes to boost its global presence and play an even bigger part in the AI boom.