SK Hynix worker jailed 18 months for leaking CMOS secrets
Business
A former SK Hynix worker has been given 18 months in prison for leaking key tech secrets to a Chinese company.
The Seoul High Court stood by the original ruling, saying the leaked information, about so-called CMOS image sensors, a technology used for non-memory chips in smartphone cameras and laptops.
SK Hynix China employee copied secrets
The former employee, based at SK Hynix's China office, broke company rules by copying secret documents and even included some of that information in a resume sent to a Chinese firm.
He admitted to the charges, and most of the stolen data was recovered.
The court made it clear that violating security protocols was a big deal here, which is why the sentence was so firm.