Skillsearch survey: 44% of game developers may quit amid layoffs
Business
A new Skillsearch survey reveals that 44% of game developers in Europe, North America, and Asia are considering quitting, mainly because of mass layoffs, studio closures, and shaky job security.
In the past year alone, 22% have already been laid off, a tough reality check for anyone dreaming of making games for a living.
UK developers: 76% may leave industry
The UK is feeling it even more: 76% of developers there say they might leave by 2026. Many blame funding cuts and fewer projects.
On top of that, many developers worry AI could take over their jobs or limit creativity, raising big questions about what the future holds for gaming careers.