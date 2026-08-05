Skyroot Aerospace seeks $200 million at $2B valuation after Vikram-1
Business
Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad-based space startup founded by former ISRO scientists, is looking to raise $200 million at a $2 billion valuation, an 80% jump from its previous fundraise in May.
This comes right after its Vikram-1 rocket made history as India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, which has clearly boosted investor confidence.
GIC Temasek fund Skyroot's reusable rockets
Big names like GIC and Temasek (existing backers), plus new faces like 360 One Asset are all in the mix.
The funding process wraps up in about two months and will help Skyroot work on reusable rockets and scale up to meet higher launch cadence for affordable satellite launches.