Skyroot Aerospace seeks $300 million split between Indian and international investors

Skyroot Aerospace is going after $300 million in fresh funding, splitting it between Indian and international investors at two different valuations.

The plan? Raise half from Indian family offices (valued at around $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion) and the other half from global backers like General Catalyst (with a valuation up to $3 billion).

The new funds will help Skyroot ramp up after its first orbital mission.