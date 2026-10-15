Skyroot Aerospace seeks $300 million split between Indian and international investors
Business
Skyroot Aerospace is going after $300 million in fresh funding, splitting it between Indian and international investors at two different valuations.
The plan? Raise half from Indian family offices (valued at around $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion) and the other half from global backers like General Catalyst (with a valuation up to $3 billion).
The new funds will help Skyroot ramp up after its first orbital mission.
Skyroot aims to boost production
These wins have put Indian space tech on the global map, and now, with more funding on the way, Skyroot is looking to boost production and stay ahead in the fast-growing space race.