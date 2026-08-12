Skytech Infinite opens IPO August 14 for about 29.45L shares
Skytech Infinite, a Bengaluru-based company that builds automation solutions for industries, is launching its IPO on August 14.
They're offering about 29.45 lakh new shares at ₹73 to ₹77 each, with applications closing on August 18.
If you're curious about investing in tech-driven manufacturing, the company is proposed to list on NSE Emerge with a tentative listing date fixed on August 21.
₹16.81cr earmarked for working capital
Most of the funds, ₹16.81 crore, will boost Skytech Infinite's working capital, while a portion of the proceeds will also be used for meeting issue-related expenses and general corporate purposes.
The company wants to grow its presence in manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and exploring new markets.
With solid financials (a 15.34% jump in income in FY26 from ₹45.21 crore in FY25), they're looking to level up operations and expand their customer base across sectors.