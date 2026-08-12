Skytech Infinite opens IPO August 14 for about 29.45L shares

Most of the funds, ₹16.81 crore, will boost Skytech Infinite's working capital, while a portion of the proceeds will also be used for meeting issue-related expenses and general corporate purposes.

The company wants to grow its presence in manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and exploring new markets.

With solid financials (a 15.34% jump in income in FY26 from ₹45.21 crore in FY25), they're looking to level up operations and expand their customer base across sectors.