Slash employee Nicolas Brilliante accidentally spends 75L on AI
Business
At fintech startup Slash, an employee named Nicolas Brilliante accidentally spent about ₹75 lakh ($80,000) in just one week while using AI credits to build a meme-inspired game called Brainrot Shooter.
He later posted about the slip-up on X, admitting, "This was a genuine accident, I underestimated my own ability."
Vibe coding prompts AI spending limits
This incident shows how easy it is for unchecked AI usage to spiral out of control. Slash's "vibe coding" approach (rapid software building with lots of AI) led to bigger bills than expected.
Now, companies like Uber and Walmart are setting limits on employee AI tool spending to keep costs manageable and focus on projects that actually deliver results.