Slice Small Finance Bank to raise $100m, valuation $450-$470m

Slice Small Finance Bank, the banking arm of fintech player Slice, is set to raise $100 million through a mix of compulsorily convertible debentures and partly paid equity shares.

The plan is to collect ₹485 crore through a mix of compulsorily convertible debentures and partly paid equity shares.

This round values Slice at $450 to $470 million, a steep dip from its $1.5 billion peak in 2022.