Slurrp Farm seeks fresh funding as angels review 4.2% stake

Slurrp Farm, the healthy snack brand co-founded by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, and backed by Anushka Sharma, is on the hunt for fresh funding.

With angel investors, including Sharma, former IndiGo executive and Akasa Air cofounder Aditya Ghosh, and investor Ashish Dhawan collectively holding about 4.2% stake in Slurrp Farm and considering selling their stake, the brand is hoping to bring in new backers as it rides the wave of growing demand for healthier snacks.