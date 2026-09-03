smallcase launches US stock and global ETF portfolios in India
Investment app smallcase just rolled out curated portfolios of US stocks and global ETFs for Indian users, making it easier to diversify beyond India.
These professionally managed portfolios are built around different themes, sectors, and long-term strategies, expanding on smallcase's earlier direct US investing option.
Invest from $50 with fractional shares
You can begin investing with as little as $50 thanks to fractional shares: no need to buy a whole stock.
Transfers will be facilitated by an IFSCA-registered payment service provider under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalized Remittance Scheme, and you get portfolio tracking plus automatic rebalancing.
You can pick a ready-made portfolio or do your own research (via Tickertape), all from one account.
Founded in 2016, smallcase's offerings have served more than 10 million individual investors, used by over 250 financial institutions.