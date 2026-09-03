smallcase launches US stock and global ETF portfolios in India

You can begin investing with as little as $50 thanks to fractional shares: no need to buy a whole stock.

Transfers will be facilitated by an IFSCA-registered payment service provider under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalized Remittance Scheme, and you get portfolio tracking plus automatic rebalancing.

You can pick a ready-made portfolio or do your own research (via Tickertape), all from one account.

Founded in 2016, smallcase's offerings have served more than 10 million individual investors, used by over 250 financial institutions.