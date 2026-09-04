Oura, maker of popular smart rings, files for IPO
What's the story
Oura, the Finnish company known for its innovative smart rings, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The move comes as a major milestone in the company's journey since its founding in 2013. Oura's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveals remarkable growth in revenue over the past year. The company's revenue rose from $697 million in the nine months ended June 30 last year to $1.2 billion in the same period this year.
Financial forecast
Revenue growth and user engagement
Oura had previously said it generated $500 million in revenue in 2024, nearly $1 billion in 2025, and nearly $2 billion this year.
The company has sold 3.6 million rings over the past year and currently boasts some five million paid members, users who subscribe to its service for broader health metrics.
Oura's rings, priced between $350 and $400, are essentially fitness trackers that monitor a user's biometrics including metabolism, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns.
Market ambitions
Funding goals and valuation increase
Late last month, it was reported that Oura plans to raise $3 billion during its upcoming public offering.
The company is now expected to seek a $16 billion valuation. In October last year, it was valued at about $11 billion.
Oura's SEC filing highlights its vision for future growth beyond traditional wearable use cases focused on activity and fitness tracking.
Tech advancements
AI integration and biometric dataset
Oura also emphasized how its extensive data collection is driving new artificial intelligence (AI) integrations.
The company claims to have one of the largest and highest-quality longitudinal biometric datasets in consumer health, covering over 50 health and wellness metrics and nearly 42 billion hours of physiological data.
This dataset powers Oura's AI and machine-learning models, which decode complex physiological patterns with improved accuracy, personalization, and predictive capability as member histories deepen.
Legal issues
Legal challenges for Oura
Despite its success, Oura is not without challenges. The company is facing a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses it of misleading users about the accuracy of its sleep tracking capabilities.
The suit alleges that Oura's rings can't detect the physiological signals needed to determine sleep stages and instead rely on AI-generated estimates.
This comes after years of complaints from users who said Oura often rated their sleep as optimal when it wasn't.