Oura, maker of popular smart rings, files for IPO

Oura had previously said it generated $500 million in revenue in 2024, nearly $1 billion in 2025, and nearly $2 billion this year.

The company has sold 3.6 million rings over the past year and currently boasts some five million paid members, users who subscribe to its service for broader health metrics.

Oura's rings, priced between $350 and $400, are essentially fitness trackers that monitor a user's biometrics including metabolism, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns.