Loading...
Home / News / Business News / Smart ring maker Oura plans $3B IPO at $16B valuation
Smart ring maker Oura plans $3B IPO at $16B valuation
Oura aims to launch the IPO in the US next month

Smart ring maker Oura plans $3B IPO at $16B valuation

By Mudit Dube
Aug 25, 2026
01:25 pm
What's the story

Oura, the innovative smart ring company with offices in San Francisco and Finland, is reportedly gearing up for a US initial public offering (IPO) next month. The company hopes to raise as much as $3 billion through this move. According to Bloomberg, the IPO could value Oura at over $16 billion. The plan comes after a successful Series E funding round last September where it raised $875 million at a valuation of $10.9 billion.

Market dynamics

Competition in wearables market

Oura's planned IPO comes amid a growing wearables market.

The company has evolved from its original focus on biohacking CEOs to becoming a more mainstream sleep-and-recovery brand.

It now competes with other players like Samsung, which launched its Galaxy Ring two years ago, and Whoop, a fitness band maker that has expanded its target audience by adding hormone tracking and blood-panel testing features for perimenopause and thyroid health.

ADVERTISEMENT