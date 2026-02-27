Smartphone market to face biggest annual drop. Reason? RAM shortage

The global smartphone market is set to witness a major downturn, with shipments expected to drop by 12.9% this year. The decline comes as a result of an ongoing RAM shortage, fueled by the rising demand for computers and data centers to power artificial intelligence (AI) . The prediction was made by analyst firm IDC, which expects this year will see the largest single-year decline in over a decade.

Market shift Memory crisis marks structural reset of market IDC's senior research director, Nabila Popal, said the memory crisis is not just a temporary dip but a structural reset of the entire market. She added that it will fundamentally reshape the long-term total addressable market (TAM), vendor landscape, and product mix. The shortage has also led to an expected 14% increase in average retail price of smartphones this year.

Market consolidation It could lead to consolidation in smartphone market Popal also said that the memory shortage could lead to consolidation in the smartphone market as smaller players may exit. Low-end vendors are likely to face sharp shipment declines amid supply constraints and lower demand at higher price points. Despite a record drop in shipments, smartphone average selling price (ASP) is projected to rise 14% this year, reaching a record $523.

Price impact Sub-$100 smartphones 'permanently uneconomical' The rising component costs due to the RAM shortage could also make sub-$100 smartphones "permanently uneconomical," effectively pricing out manufacturers who produce devices at that price point. IDC expects shipments in the Middle East and Africa to fall by over 20% year-on-year, while China and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will see declines of 10.5% and 13.1%, respectively.

