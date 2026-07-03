Smartphone financing to account for 42% of sales in India

Future trends

Financing options to drive festive season sales

As smartphone brands continue to raise prices across segments, financing options are expected to drive sales during the upcoming festive season. Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak said, "We expect the coming festive season to be driven by these financing options, along with upfront discounts." The trend is likely to be more pronounced in offline-focused brands like Samsung, Vivo, and OPPO that have higher financing penetration due to their customers' preference for in-person assistance while evaluating such schemes.