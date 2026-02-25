Smartphones are now India's top export, surpassing diesel
Big news for India's tech scene: in 2025, smartphones officially overtook diesel fuel as the country's number one export.
Shipments hit $30.13 billion last year—a 47% jump from 2024-25 (FY2024-25)—thanks to a government push through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
Apple alone responsible for this jump
Apple iPhones did most of the heavy lifting, making up 76% of all smartphone exports at $23 billion—double what they managed in 2024-25 (FY2024-25).
Most of these iPhones went to the US, especially as China faced new tariffs.
In total, India produced nearly 300 million smartphones, with one out of every four heading to global markets from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.
From 2 factories to over 300
Previously India had far fewer mobile factories; now there are over 300 cranking out $60 billion worth of devices in a single year.
Electronics exports have crossed $44 billion and four new semiconductor plants are set to open soon—putting India firmly on the map as a global electronics powerhouse.