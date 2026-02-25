Smartphones are now India's top export, surpassing diesel

Apple alone responsible for this jump

Apple iPhones did most of the heavy lifting, making up 76% of all smartphone exports at $23 billion—double what they managed in 2024-25 (FY2024-25).

Most of these iPhones went to the US, especially as China faced new tariffs.

In total, India produced nearly 300 million smartphones, with one out of every four heading to global markets from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.