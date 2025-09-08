SME IPO: Rachit Prints shares open at 20% discount

Rachit Prints just wrapped up its IPO, raising ₹19.5 crore by selling shares at ₹149 each. While the offer was subscribed nearly twice over—thanks mostly to retail investors—the market's response wasn't exactly enthusiastic.

No gray market premium either When trading began on September 8, 2025, Rachit Prints shares opened at ₹119.20 on the BSE SME platform—a full 20% below the IPO price.

There was no gray market premium either, signaling pretty low buzz around this listing.

What does Rachit Prints do? Founded in 2003, Rachit Prints makes specialty fabrics for mattresses and also sells comforters and bedsheets.

They supply well-known mattress brands like Sleepwell and Kurlon, focusing mainly on business-to-business sales.