Bharat Forge's stock climbs 2% on strong Q1 results

Full-year performance and dividend details

For the full year ending March 2025, Bharat Forge kept its revenue steady at ₹15,122.80 crore and saw a small bump in annual profit to ₹916.98 crore compared to last year.

Shareholders are getting rewarded too: a final dividend of ₹6 per share plus an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY25—even as some market watchers remain cautious about the stock's future performance.