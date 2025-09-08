Next Article
Bharat Forge's stock climbs 2% on strong Q1 results
Bharat Forge's stock rose 2.13% to ₹1,160.90 in early trade, following a strong April-June 2025 quarter.
The company's revenue climbed to ₹3,908.75 crore and net profit nudged up to ₹287.14 crore—both slightly better than the previous quarter.
Full-year performance and dividend details
For the full year ending March 2025, Bharat Forge kept its revenue steady at ₹15,122.80 crore and saw a small bump in annual profit to ₹916.98 crore compared to last year.
Shareholders are getting rewarded too: a final dividend of ₹6 per share plus an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY25—even as some market watchers remain cautious about the stock's future performance.