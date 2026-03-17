SME IPO: Specialty Medicines to raise ₹29cr
Business
Speciality Medicines is hitting the stock market with its IPO on March 20, 2026, looking to raise ₹29 crore by offering 23.5 lakh shares priced between ₹117 and ₹124 each.
The IPO's closing date is March 24 and it will list on the BSE SME platform.
Company overview
Speciality Medicines focuses on marketing and distributing specialty pharma products (think treatments for cancer, immune disorders, and neurological conditions) across more than 20 states in India and abroad.
The money raised will help them build an R&D center, expand internationally, boost marketing efforts, and cover working capital needs.