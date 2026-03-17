SME IPO: Specialty Medicines to raise ₹29cr Business Mar 17, 2026

Speciality Medicines is hitting the stock market with its IPO on March 20, 2026, looking to raise ₹29 crore by offering 23.5 lakh shares priced between ₹117 and ₹124 each.

The IPO's closing date is March 24 and it will list on the BSE SME platform.