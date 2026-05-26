You can soon snack on Pokemon in India

Snack brand Taali has announced a partnership with The Pokemon Company , marking its presence in India's fast-growing snacking category. The collaboration comes as consumer brands look to combine food with entertainment-led experiences. Although the companies haven't revealed any product details, the move is aimed at catering to changing consumer preferences, especially among younger buyers who want products that are tasty and healthier.

Brand evolution Taali's journey so far Founded by Aarti and Aditya Kaji, Taali has established a presence on modern retail and quick commerce platforms with non-fried snack products. These include makhana, roasted peanuts, roasted chana, and protein puffs. The company is backed by Y Combinator. "Snacking today is no longer just about the product. It is about the experience, the emotion, and the cultural relevance it brings," said Aditya.

Statement What did The Pokemon Company say? The Pokemon Company, one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises, said this partnership is part of its strategy to deepen engagement across categories and markets. Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokemon Company, said, "Working with Taali allows us to explore the snacking space with a team that shares our focus on quality, innovation, and creating engaging experiences for consumers."

Advertisement