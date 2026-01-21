Snap has settled a lawsuit on social media addiction

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat , has settled a lawsuit over social media addiction just days before it was scheduled to go to trial in Los Angeles. The decision was announced during a California Superior Court hearing. However, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Other defendants in this case include Meta (Instagram's parent company), TikTok (owned by ByteDance), and YouTube (owned by Alphabet).

Case details Plaintiff alleges addiction and mental health issues The lawsuit was filed by a 19-year-old woman, K.G.M., who claimed that the algorithmic design of these platforms contributed to her addiction and adversely affected her mental health. Despite Snap's settlement, the trial will continue against Meta, TikTok, and YouTube as they have not yet reached a settlement. Jury selection for this trial is set to begin on January 27.

Testimony Meta CEO to testify in ongoing trial Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify in the ongoing trial against Meta, TikTok, and YouTube. Until Tuesday's settlement, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was also scheduled to take the stand. The social media companies have maintained that they are not responsible for alleged harms such as depression and eating disorders caused by their platforms.

Previous concerns Snap's history of mental health concerns Documents from ongoing cases have revealed that Snap employees had raised concerns about potential risks to the mental health of teens at least nine years ago. However, the company has dismissed these examples as "cherry-picked" and taken out of context. Plaintiffs in these cases are drawing parallels to Big Tobacco lawsuits in the 1990s, alleging that social media platforms have hidden information about possible harms from their users.

