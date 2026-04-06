Snapchat partners South Indian film industries to reach Gen Z
Snapchat is partnering with South Indian film industries to connect with Gen Z in smaller cities.
By teaming up with local stars, the app is sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content from movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
As Saket Jha Saurabh from Snap Inc. puts it, this approach taps into local stories and gives filmmakers fun tools like AR Lenses to engage fans.
Regional cinema grows, ad revenue weak
Regional cinema, especially from the South, is driving India's entertainment growth, clocking 1,111 releases and a 9% jump to ₹20,500 crore last year.
Snapchat's move matches this trend and keeps it competitive with apps like Instagram.
Still, as Ujjwal Mahajan of Chaupal notes, low ad revenue remains a challenge for platforms like Snapchat, even as they score big partnerships like Aha's Telugu Indian Idol, making it harder to unlock their full potential in India.