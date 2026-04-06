Snapchat partners South Indian film industries to reach Gen Z

Regional cinema grows, ad revenue weak

Regional cinema, especially from the South, is driving India's entertainment growth, clocking 1,111 releases and a 9% jump to ₹20,500 crore last year.

Snapchat's move matches this trend and keeps it competitive with apps like Instagram.

Still, as Ujjwal Mahajan of Chaupal notes, low ad revenue remains a challenge for platforms like Snapchat, even as they score big partnerships like Aha's Telugu Indian Idol, making it harder to unlock their full potential in India.