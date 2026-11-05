Snapchat surpasses 30 million paid subscribers across premium tiers
Snapchat just hit over 30 million paid subscribers, adding five million in the last nine months alone.
Snapchat said it surpassed 30 million paid subscribers across Snapchat+, Memories Storage, and Lens+.
Snapchat+ launched in 2022 and gives users exclusive features for $3.99 a month.
There are also pricier options like Lens+ and Snapchat+ Platinum ($8.99 and $15.99 a month) for those who want a premium experience, with Snapchat+ Platinum offering an ad-free experience.
Snapchat daily users miss expectations
Even with all this subscriber growth, Snapchat's daily active users reached 495 million, just shy of expectations, which led to a drop in shares.
CEO Evan Spiegel says they're focusing on making ads work better and building more value for the community.
Innovative AI-powered features have helped Lens+ exceed expectations, so there's still room for premium subscriptions to grow if Snapchat keeps innovating.