Snapchat surpasses 30 million paid subscribers across premium tiers

Snapchat just hit over 30 million paid subscribers, adding five million in the last nine months alone.

Snapchat said it surpassed 30 million paid subscribers across Snapchat+, Memories Storage, and Lens+.

Snapchat+ launched in 2022 and gives users exclusive features for $3.99 a month.

There are also pricier options like Lens+ and Snapchat+ Platinum ($8.99 and $15.99 a month) for those who want a premium experience, with Snapchat+ Platinum offering an ad-free experience.