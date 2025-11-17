Snapdeal parent gets SEBI's nod for an IPO in India

AceVector, the parent company of popular e-commerce platform Snapdeal , has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conduct its initial public offering (IPO). The Gurugram-based firm had filed its draft red herring prospectus through the confidential route in July 2025. The upcoming public issue will comprise a fresh issue of shares as well as an offer for sale by existing investors.

Business overview AceVector's business portfolio and financial performance AceVector operates a diverse range of businesses, including Snapdeal, Unicommerce (a software-based commerce enablement platform), and Stellaro Brands. The company reported a revenue of around ₹380 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024 but posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹16 crore. Its financial numbers for FY25 are yet to be disclosed.

Market evolution Snapdeal's transformation and Unicommerce's growth Once a major horizontal marketplace, Snapdeal has transformed into a platform for value seekers. Over 80% of its orders are priced below ₹599. The firm saw a 60% jump in festive season sales during September-October 2025, driven by strong demand in value fashion. Meanwhile, Unicommerce serves more than 7,500 merchants across India and international markets and reported an annual recurring revenue of about ₹200 crore in Q2 FY26, up 75% from FY25.