Snowflake cuts jobs after $200 million OpenAI partnership

Snowflake, the cloud data giant with over 12,600 customers, confirmed targeted job cuts; reports and LinkedIn posts indicate employees in technical writing and documentation may have been affected. The reported job cuts were reported after Snowflake's February 2, 2026 announcement of a $200 million partnership with OpenAI.

Snowflake's AI tools now directly integrate OpenAI's latest models OpenAI's latest models (like GPT-5.2) are being built directly into Snowflake's AI tools across all major clouds: AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

Now, companies like Canva can create secure AI agents that work with their data without moving it elsewhere.

Snowflake CEO on governance issues with separate AI tools This is the first time Snowflake gets direct access to OpenAI models instead of going through Microsoft Azure.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy says these models will run safely on Snowflake's platform, while Vice President Baris Gultekin points out this setup avoids messy governance issues you get with separate AI tools.