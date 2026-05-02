Soaring oil prices force Spirit Airlines to halt operations
Business
Spirit Airlines has hit pause on all flights after soaring oil prices wrecked its financial comeback plans.
The airline couldn't secure enough funds, even after months of trying, so it's shutting down operations right away.
Travelers are being told to skip the airport while Spirit sorts out its next steps.
Refunds vary by payment method
If you booked directly with a credit or debit card, expect an automatic refund. Booked through a travel agent? You'll need to reach out to them for your money back.
For flights bought with vouchers or points, compensation will be figured out during bankruptcy proceedings.
CEO Dave Davis thanked employees and government agencies for their support, saying everyone worked hard to keep things running as long as possible.