SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable company, surpassing Toyota

SoftBank's market capitalization has now surpassed ¥46 trillion ($288 billion), leaving Toyota behind. The auto giant's valuation has dropped by 10% this year, bringing it to below ¥46 trillion. Japan's Nikkei share average hit a record high of over 67,000 for the first time. The surge was driven by AI-related stocks, with SoftBank being the biggest contributor to the index's rise.

Strategic move

SoftBank plans €75 billion investment in French AI data centers

SoftBank's stock surged by 10% on Monday after announcing plans to invest €75 billion ($87 billion) over five years. The investment will be used to build AI data center capacity in France, marking the company's largest AI investment in Europe yet. "AI is entering a new era, and the countries that build the infrastructure for this transformation will shape the future of technology, industry and society," said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.