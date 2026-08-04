SoftBank Group earnings due amid record net profit, $30B obligations
SoftBank Group is about to announce its latest earnings, but things are tense.
Even with record net profit in the year ended March 2026, investors are worried: the company's share price has dropped by almost half since the start of June, and insurance costs against default have shot up.
SoftBank has $30 billion of obligations due in the second half of 2026 and leans heavily on big loans, including one tied to its Arm stake, so everyone's watching closely.
Masayoshi Son's over $60B OpenAI commitment
Led by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank has committed more than $60 billion to OpenAI and related AI infrastructure projects.
But lenders have become more cautious about extending credit backed by private companies yet.
Still, S&P just upgraded SoftBank's credit outlook to stable in July.
Analysts say a lot now depends on whether OpenAI can raise more money or go public. Otherwise, SoftBank's finances could stay shaky in this unpredictable AI market.