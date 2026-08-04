SoftBank Group earnings due amid record net profit, $30B obligations

SoftBank Group is about to announce its latest earnings, but things are tense.

Even with record net profit in the year ended March 2026, investors are worried: the company's share price has dropped by almost half since the start of June, and insurance costs against default have shot up.

SoftBank has $30 billion of obligations due in the second half of 2026 and leans heavily on big loans, including one tied to its Arm stake, so everyone's watching closely.