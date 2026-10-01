SoftBank invests $30B in OpenAI, AI lab valued at $852B
Business
SoftBank just made a huge splash in the AI world by investing $30 billion in OpenAI. SoftBank's cumulative investment in OpenAI stands at $64.6 billion, giving it a 13% stake in the AI lab.
The deal happened through SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and included Amazon and NVIDIA. With this round, OpenAI is now valued at a massive $852 billion.
SoftBank raises $11.1B in record bonds
To make this investment happen, SoftBank raised $11.1 billion with a record-setting bond sale and decided to skip using part of an earlier loan.
This move puts SoftBank right up there with the biggest names betting big on AI, showing just how much the tech world is shifting toward artificial intelligence right now.