SoftBank has invested another $10B in OpenAI

Profit surge

SoftBank's net profit surges

SoftBank reported a massive jump in net profit for the January-March quarter. The company's net profit more than tripled to 1.83 trillion yen ($11.60 billion), largely due to the increase in value of its investment in OpenAI. However, its India portfolio remains under pressure with most listed investments losing value except for Lenskart which gained about $100 million during the same period.