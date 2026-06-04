SoftBank nets 7x on Lenskart, sells 3.25% for ₹2,873cr

Institutional investors buy Lenskart block deal

Big names like Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, and Quant Mutual Fund snapped up the shares through this block deal.

Lenskart has been one of SoftBank's best bets in India. Its IPO last year gave it five times returns too.

Even though SoftBank lost money on Paytm, wins like Lenskart and Policybazaar highlight how India's startup scene is maturing fast, with more investors looking for high-value exits as companies grow.