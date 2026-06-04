SoftBank nets 7x on Lenskart, sells 3.25% for ₹2,873cr
Business
SoftBank just cashed out a chunk of its shares in Indian eyewear brand Lenskart, pocketing seven times what it originally invested.
On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, it sold a 3.25% stake for ₹2,873 crore, dropping its ownership to about 10%.
It's a huge win for SoftBank and shows how some Indian startups are really paying off.
Institutional investors buy Lenskart block deal
Big names like Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, and Quant Mutual Fund snapped up the shares through this block deal.
Lenskart has been one of SoftBank's best bets in India. Its IPO last year gave it five times returns too.
Even though SoftBank lost money on Paytm, wins like Lenskart and Policybazaar highlight how India's startup scene is maturing fast, with more investors looking for high-value exits as companies grow.