SoftBank pursues $10B loan against OpenAI stake

Investment strategy

SoftBank's substantial investments in AI and OpenAI

SoftBank has become one of the largest investors in OpenAI under founder Masayoshi Son's vision to make the company a major player in AI. The conglomerate has invested over $60 billion in OpenAI and related projects, including a data center project with OpenAI and Oracle. In recent months, SoftBank has explored various financing options tied to its investment portfolio, including an attempt to raise $5 billion last year through a margin loan secured by shares in chip designer Arm Holdings.