SoftBank pursues $10B loan against OpenAI stake
What's the story
SoftBank Group has resumed negotiations with a group of lenders for a $10 billion loan, secured by its stake in OpenAI, according to Reuters. The move comes after earlier attempts were unsuccessful due to concerns over the valuation of private companies. To ease lender apprehensions, SoftBank is now offering to guarantee repayment of the loan, giving banks recourse if pledged OpenAI shares lose value.
Banking consortium
Major banks likely to join lending consortium for SoftBank's loan
The lending consortium for SoftBank's loan is likely to include major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Mizuho Financial Group. The funding will support SoftBank's ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) investment strategy. The financing, known as a margin loan, works like a line of credit. Initially, the company wanted the loan to be solely secured by its stake in OpenAI but faced resistance from banks over potential collateral depreciation risks.
Investment strategy
SoftBank's substantial investments in AI and OpenAI
SoftBank has become one of the largest investors in OpenAI under founder Masayoshi Son's vision to make the company a major player in AI. The conglomerate has invested over $60 billion in OpenAI and related projects, including a data center project with OpenAI and Oracle. In recent months, SoftBank has explored various financing options tied to its investment portfolio, including an attempt to raise $5 billion last year through a margin loan secured by shares in chip designer Arm Holdings.
Loan adjustments
IPO plans and adjusted funding targets
SoftBank had initially sought to raise at least $10 billion through a margin loan secured by its OpenAI stake. However, after facing lender hesitation, it lowered the target to around $6 billion. OpenAI confidentially filed for a US initial public offering (IPO) in June, which could make SoftBank's stake easier for lenders to value and liquidate.
Repayment deadline
Deadline for bridge loan repayment approaches
SoftBank has a March 2027 deadline to repay a $40 billion bridge loan that helped finance its OpenAI investment. The company has said it would likely repay the borrowing "through the utilization of existing assets and other financing measures." This year, Son has ramped up spending on AI, investing in data centers, semiconductors, and robotics to position SoftBank at the forefront of the industry's rapid growth.