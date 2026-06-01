SoftBank overtakes Toyota after 14% Monday jump valued over ¥48T

Masayoshi Son calls AI biggest revolution

CEO Masayoshi Son says it's all about the AI revolution, calling it "This is the biggest revolution of technology and realization that mankind ever experienced, so this is just like the beginning of the internet,".

SoftBank is backing this up with massive investments, like up to $87 billion to build AI infrastructure in France, including 3.1 GW of AI data centers by 2031, and teaming up with OpenAI for major projects in the US.