SoftBank raises $11.1B via bonds to fund OpenAI investment

The bond issuance by SoftBank includes dollar-denominated senior notes worth $1 billion with a 3.5-year term, $4.5 billion with a 5.5-year term, and another $4.5 billion with a 7.5-year term.

The bonds carry interest rates of 8.625%, 9.25%, and 9.75%, respectively.

Additionally, two tranches of €500 million each in euro-denominated senior notes were issued for four and six years at yields of 7.125% and 8%.