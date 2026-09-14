SoftBank raises $11.87B loan for OpenAI investment

SoftBank has also announced its plan to repay the remaining balance of a $40 billion loan it took earlier this year for investing in OpenAI.

The company intends to pay off the $25.9 billion due on September 15.

Meanwhile, SoftBank is planning meetings with investors in New York this week to gage interest for a potential US dollar junk-bond sale, aiming to raise between $10 billion and $20 billion from the bond offering.