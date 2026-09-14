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Home / News / Business News / SoftBank raises $11.87B loan for OpenAI investment
SoftBank raises $11.87B loan for OpenAI investment
The amount is higher than the initial target of $10 billion

SoftBank raises $11.87B loan for OpenAI investment

By Mudit Dube
Sep 14, 2026
12:36 pm
What's the story

SoftBank Group has secured an $11.87 billion loan to fund its investment in US-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI. The amount is higher than the initial target of $10 billion. According to Bloomberg, the Japanese conglomerate finalized the two-year facility last week with commitments from around 20 banks.

Financial strategy

SoftBank to repay $25.9 billion loan

SoftBank has also announced its plan to repay the remaining balance of a $40 billion loan it took earlier this year for investing in OpenAI.

The company intends to pay off the $25.9 billion due on September 15.

Meanwhile, SoftBank is planning meetings with investors in New York this week to gage interest for a potential US dollar junk-bond sale, aiming to raise between $10 billion and $20 billion from the bond offering.

Investment details

SoftBank's AI investment and credit risks

SoftBank, led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is expected to invest nearly $65 billion in OpenAI by October.

The company has already raised some $37 billion this year through offshore and domestic bond sales and loans, including the latest facility.

This comes amid growing concerns over rising credit risks in the artificial intelligence sector.

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