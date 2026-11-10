SoftBank Group just posted a quarterly loss of $7.1B
What's the story
SoftBank Group, a major investor in tech companies, has reported its first net loss in nearly two years. The company posted a loss of ¥1.12 trillion ($7.1 billion) for the fiscal second quarter, a stark contrast to the profit it made during the same period last year. The results were far below market expectations, which had anticipated a profit of around ¥129 billion according to eight analysts polled by Bloomberg News.
Market impact
Tech downturn impacts performance
The downturn in the tech sector, particularly the falling stock prices of chipmakers Arm Holdings and Intel as well as Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, has impacted SoftBank's performance.
The company's Vision Fund segment, which manages investments in hundreds of tech start-ups, reported a loss of ¥81.6 billion during this period.
Investor concerns
Concerns over debt weigh on SoftBank
SoftBank's shares have plummeted over 50% from their all-time high in June.
The decline is due to concerns over the debt incurred to fund large-scale AI investments and fears that a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections could hinder many of founder Masayoshi Son's projects.
Despite these challenges, SoftBank remains a key player in the AI sector, owning a 13% stake in OpenAI as of early October.
Financial strategy
SoftBank continues to invest in AI sector
Son's reliance on debt markets to fund his growing list of AI investments has made SoftBank's bonds highly sensitive.
This has pushed its credit default swaps to their highest levels in years.
Despite these financial challenges, SoftBank continues to invest heavily in the AI sector, with plans announced yesterday for a joint investment with Grab and Malaysia's PETROS to develop AI infrastructure in Malaysia.