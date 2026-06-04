SoftBank sells 3.25% Lenskart stake in ₹2,873 cr block deal
Business
SoftBank just sold a chunk of its shares in Lenskart, about 3.25% worth ₹2,873 crore, through a big block deal.
This move drops SoftBank's holding from 13.13% to 9.88%.
The buyers? A mix of major institutional investors like WhiteOak Capital MF, Goldman Sachs, and others.
Lenskart shares fall 1.58% to ₹515.90
After the sale, Lenskart's stock dipped slightly by 1.58%, closing at ₹515.90 on the NSE.
Even with profits down 7.5% thanks to rising costs, their revenue actually jumped nearly 46% year-over-year last quarter—from ₹1,728 crore to ₹2,516 crore—which shows the company is still growing strong despite some bumps along the way.