SoftBank sells over ₹9300 cr, nets $400 million from Lenskart, Meesho
SoftBank saw gains of nearly $400 million from its investments in Indian startups Lenskart and Meesho during the September quarter.
Lenskart led the way with $273 million, while Meesho brought in $121 million.
These sales are part of a bigger move: since June, SoftBank has sold over ₹9,300 crore worth of shares from both companies to lock in some profits.
Global investors eye Indian startups
Big wins like these show how important Indian startups have become for global investors like SoftBank.
By cashing out at the right time, SoftBank is proving its strategy works, and it's putting India even more firmly on the map as a hotspot for high-growth tech companies.