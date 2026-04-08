Software engineering roles rise 30% to 67,000 despite 52,000 layoffs
Business
Even with over 52,000 layoffs in the same quarter, software engineering roles, especially in software engineering, jumped by nearly 30% to more than 67,000.
What's happening? Routine tasks like coding and data entry are getting automated, but there's a big need for people who can build and work with AI.
Employers prefer hands-on experience and adaptability
Hiring is changing too. Employers now care more about hands-on experience and adaptability than fancy degrees.
AI tools help sort through job applications, but human judgment still matters.
If you can show you know how to use or manage AI responsibly and keep learning new skills, you'll stand out in this fast-changing job market.