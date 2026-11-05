Something's Brewing founder Abhinav Mathur targets ₹22-25cr revenue after ₹15cr
Business
Something's Brewing, started by Abhinav Mathur in Bengaluru during the 2020 lockdown, recorded ₹15 crore in revenue for FY 2025-26.
The brand spotted a gap in India's home-brewing scene and now brings specialty coffee and global brewing gear to coffee lovers across the country.
Looking ahead, they're aiming for ₹22-25 crore this year.
Mathur launched website and Budan line
With cafes closed during COVID-19, more people got into making coffee at home.
Mathur launched the website on October 1, 2020, sharing video demos to help people learn how the products worked before buying.
He also rolled out Budan, an affordable in-house line of machines, which helped make home brewing more accessible and helped expand their customer base.