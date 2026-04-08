Sony Pictures to cut hundreds worldwide under new CEO Ahuja
Business
Sony Pictures just announced it is letting go of hundreds of employees worldwide, affecting its film, TV, and corporate teams.
This move comes from new CEO Ravi Ahuja, who says the company needs to be faster and more focused to stay competitive and grow in the future.
Ahuja says cuts reflect entertainment trend
Sony did not share exact numbers, but these layoffs are part of a larger trend across the industry.
Ahuja pointed out that Sony needs to look ahead instead of sticking with old ways, a reminder that even big studios have to adapt quickly as entertainment keeps changing.