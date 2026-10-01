South Korea exports reach record $814.5 billion in 9 months

September alone saw exports hit $120.9 billion, even with fewer workdays due to Chuseok holidays. Semiconductor exports jumped an incredible 263% from last year, while computers and petroleum products also soared.

Exports to China and the US more than doubled, helping boost South Korea's growth outlook.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3% in August, its second consecutive hike, after stronger-than-expected growth and persistent underlying inflation.