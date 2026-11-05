South Korea posts $61.5 billion current account surplus September 2026
Business
South Korea set a new record in September 2026 with a $61.5 billion current account surplus, fueled by a huge jump in semiconductor exports.
This is the first time the monthly surplus has ever crossed $60 billion, easily topping previous highs as global demand for chips, especially for AI tech, continues to surge.
South Korea Jan-Sep surplus $340.66 billion
From January to September, South Korea's total surplus hit $340.66 billion, more than four times last year's number for the same period.
Exports in September alone shot up 92.4%, with semiconductor exports surging 260.3%.
While this chip-driven growth could push annual exports past $1 trillion, the concentration in one industry could be risky if AI investments slow down in the future.