South Korea's Kospi index tumbles 8% as AI-driven sell-off deepens

Market concentration

Kospi heavily weighted toward two companies

Unlike other major equity markets, the Kospi index is heavily weighted toward two companies: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Together, they account for over half of the benchmark's market capitalization. This means that fluctuations in semiconductor stocks have a major impact on the overall market direction. On Friday alone, Samsung Electronics fell more than 9% before trimming losses to 6.69% by midday, while SK Hynix dropped as much as 9% before recovering slightly to trade at 7.03%.