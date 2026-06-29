South Korea to invest in Indian shipbuilding and defense tech
Business
South Korea is launching a new wave of investments in India, this time diving into shipbuilding, defense tech, and industrial projects.
Announced by Ambassador Lee Seong-ho, the move marks a shift from the 1990s focus on cars and electronics.
Lee called India an "indispensable partner" as both countries look to build stronger economic ties.
Investments address trade, energy and shipping
Unlike before, this investment round aims to boost trade and tackle big-picture issues like energy security and safe shipping routes, especially important given global uncertainties.
Defense collaboration is also getting a level-up with talks around air defense systems and missile platforms.
Lee pointed out that teaming up now could help both nations become major players in Asia's changing landscape.