South Korea bets $576B on chips, AI to boost economy
What's the story
South Korea has announced a massive industrial strategy focused on semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). President Lee Jae Myung unveiled an investment of over $576 billion to secure global dominance in these sectors. The plan, led by tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, aims to bridge regional disparities and boost economies beyond the capital city of Seoul.
Strategic expansion
Samsung, SK Hynix to invest in new chip fabrication sites
Samsung and SK Hynix will invest 800 trillion won with suppliers to set up two new chip fabrication sites each in South Korea's southwest region. The cities of Gwangju and South Jeolla province will also invest five to 20 trillion won in these projects. An additional 81 trillion won is expected for a chip packaging cluster near Seoul, according to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan.
Capacity expansion
Plans to double DRAM output
The country also plans to double its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) output within five years. This will be achieved by expediting the construction of fabs in the Seoul metropolitan area to the mid-2030s. DRAM is a type of memory used in electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones, while high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are produced by stacking multiple layers of DRAM.
Political backlash
Opposition politicians criticize President Lee's southwest chip hub
Opposition politicians have criticized President Lee's southwest chip hub, questioning its political motives. The president has defended the proposed hub in a series of posts over the weekend. Industry experts say diversifying chip investment beyond Seoul could ease infrastructure bottlenecks but warn that building cutting-edge fabs requires vast electricity and water resources, advanced logistics systems, deep supplier networks, and highly skilled labor, elements that may not be quickly scalable in a new region to meet surging AI demand.