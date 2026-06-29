South Korea bets $576B on chips, AI to boost economy

Capacity expansion

Plans to double DRAM output

The country also plans to double its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) output within five years. This will be achieved by expediting the construction of fabs in the Seoul metropolitan area to the mid-2030s. DRAM is a type of memory used in electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones, while high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are produced by stacking multiple layers of DRAM.