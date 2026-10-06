South Korea's KOSPI down 0.49% as Samsung Electronics earnings eyed
Business
After a holiday break, South Korea's KOSPI index dropped 0.49% to 6,969.33 on Tuesday, mainly because Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both saw their shares slide.
Everyone's watching for Samsung's upcoming earnings report to get a sense of where the chip industry is headed.
Foreign investors sell Korean stocks
While chip stocks struggled, companies like LG Energy Solution, Hyundai Motor, and POSCO Holdings actually posted gains and helped soften the blow.
Still, foreign investors sold off 564.5 billion won ($420.15 million) in Korean stocks, which put extra pressure on the market.
Overall, more stocks fell than rose today, and the Korean won slipped a bit against the dollar, and bond yields were all over the place, showing just how mixed things are right now.