South Korea's KOSPI down 0.49% as Samsung Electronics earnings eyed

While chip stocks struggled, companies like LG Energy Solution, Hyundai Motor, and POSCO Holdings actually posted gains and helped soften the blow.

Still, foreign investors sold off 564.5 billion won ($420.15 million) in Korean stocks, which put extra pressure on the market.

Overall, more stocks fell than rose today, and the Korean won slipped a bit against the dollar, and bond yields were all over the place, showing just how mixed things are right now.