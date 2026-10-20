South Korea's KOSPI down 39% from highs after AI selloff

Major players like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics saw their shares drop 35% and 22%, while new market entrant Elice fell 32% right out of the gate.

Since South Korea's economy leans heavily on these semiconductor firms, the selloff has put a real dent in this year's gains, down to about 30%, after peaking at 116% in June.

Concerns over risky AI investments and hot US inflation numbers made things even shakier for investors.