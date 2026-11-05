South Korea's KOSPI falls more than 4% on chip selloff
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index slid more than 4% on Thursday, November 5, 2026, mostly because big semiconductor companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their shares tumble.
The selloff was sparked by worries about stricter AI rules and a slowdown in investment which even triggered a sidecar trading curb when things got too wild.
Foreign outflows from Korea $969.07 million
It wasn't just chips: battery makers like LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI also lost ground.
Meanwhile, car giants Hyundai Motor and Kia managed to stay in the green.
Foreign investors pulled $969.07 million out of Korean stocks; the won weakened a bit against the US dollar; and government bond yields dipped as well.